Charles Elvin Beazley

BEAZLEY, Charles ‘Chuck’ Elvin Beazley, 85 of Denton, Texas, entered his eternal home in heaven surrounded by family on August 30, 2022. Chuck was born to parents Marion and Verna Beazley on July 27, 1937 in Houston, Texas. He was an exceptionally devoted son, husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and caring friend. With his easy going, quick witted, and friendly personality, Chuck never met a stranger, especially if they shared his passions – fishing, lake life, genealogy, history, NASCAR, and ice cream.
As a young child, Chuck began his love of flying during a field trip to a Houston airstrip while he was in kindergarten. After earning his degree from Texas A&M University and serving in the Corps of Cadets, Chuck entered into the Air Force to pursue his dream. While in pilot training at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, he met a beautiful, smart, and sassy brunette who he would later marry - Sue Beazley.
During his tenure, Chuck was a hurricane hunter for the military, where he and his fellow crewmen flew their plane directly into the treacherous eye of storms to collect lifesaving, meteorological data to ensure people and property were as protected and prepared as possible. He and his crew flew recon for spy planes during the Cuban Missile Crisis, including having to abruptly land at Guantanamo Bay when the plane’s engine started to fail. Chuck was also a pilot during the Vietnam War with the daunting task of flying young men overseas to do battle and then flying the remains of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice home to their loved ones. This included flying into Saigon in the middle of the night without lights to avoid enemy fire and capture.
Following his stint in the military as a captain, Chuck continued his love of flying by joining Braniff International during the golden age of travel. While traveling kept him away from many holidays and family moments, Chuck kept his family amused by bringing home trinkets from the places he visited and telling outlandish stories like how he saw Santa Claus and the reindeer flying on Christmas Eve. Following Braniff, Chuck flew for Piedmont Airlines and US Airways until his retirement as captain.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and siblings –Galen Beazley and Jerold Beazley. In addition to his loving bride of almost 60 years, Chuck is survived by his three children: Kathy Beazley of Dallas, Charlie Beazley (Susan) of Allen, and Kali Wood (Ty) of Denton. He is also survived by five grandchildren he adored – Robbie Beazley, Allison Beazley, and Nathan Beazley of Allen and Jake Wood and Grace Wood of Denton – and his sister Marcia Chitwood, brother Barry Beazley, sister-in-law Teresa Beazley Davis, and many nieces and nephews. He will also be highly missed by his dogs Jade and Chloe Jean, who will miss the nap times and bowls of ice cream they shared.
A member of Singing Oaks Church of Christ, in addition to being a loving family man, Chuck was a patriot and a man of integrity. He believed in working hard and leading by example. His love for family was paramount in everything he did up until his last breath.
Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the DeBerry Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 also at the DeBerry Funeral Home immediately following the ending of visitation. Internment will take place at Roselawn in Denton, TX.
In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.MichaelJFox.org or DFW Pup Patrol at www.dfwpuppatrol.com.