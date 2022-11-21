Charles David Stackhouse died of a pulmonary embolism on 12 Nov. 2022. He was 82 years old. He was a loving and caring husband and father to his family.
He was born in Sheboygan, WI, on March 13, 1940, the son of Keith and Jeanette Stackhouse and has one brother, Bill Stackhouse and wife, Rhoda of Wicomico Church, VA.
He grew up in Norwood, Ohio, and prior to receiving an appointment to the Naval Academy, graduated from Norwood High School where he excelled in both academics and sports. He played football and basketball for the Navy. He was in the 10th Company and graduated with the Class in June of 1961.
Upon graduation, he trained as a pilot in Pensacola, FL. He was ranked number one in his graduating flight class and was designated a Naval Aviator in June 1963. He then served as an A-1 Skyraider pilot with VA-65 at Oceana, Virginia, aboard the USS Enterprise from June 1963 to December 1964. In Feb. 1965, Lt Stackhouse was ordered to report as a TF-9J Cougar advanced instrument instructor pilot with VA-45 at NAS Jacksonville, FL. Following that training in May of that year he was transferred to VA-44 at NAS Jacksonville for A-4 Skyhawk Replacement Air Group pilot training. Upon completion of that aircraft transition in July, LT Stackhouse flew with VA-76 once again aboard the USS Enterprise for its combat tour from 2 Dec 1965 until of the following year. In support of the growing Vietnam War the squadron was ordered to cease operations on the east coast and resume combat training on the west coast at NAS Lemoore, CA in July 1966. Early in February 1967, the squadron was deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard and LT Stackhouse started his second combat tour. Over North Vietnam on April 25, 1967, he was forced to eject over North Vietnam and was taken as a Prisoner of War. Each day, his mother would go to the post office hoping for a letter from him. The letters were written on a post card, and she loved knowing he was alive.
He is especially proud of having had the opportunity to serve his country as a Naval Aviator and to accumulate over 440 total carrier landings, 130 of those at night, following 120 missions in combat.
He earned the following ‘Medals of Valor’ for his service. The Silver Star, 2 Purple Hearts, the Bronze star, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Service Medal, and 10 Air Medals. He retired from the Navy after 21 years of service, and joined McDonnell Douglas as a Program Manager in Huntington Beach, CA.
He married Alana Whelan of Dallas, TX, when he returned in 1973, and they were parents to two daughters, Ariana, and Michele Stackhouse Berube. Michele and her husband, Ryan, have two sons, Jack and Rush Berube. Charlie and Alana divorced in 1978.
He retired from McDonnell Douglas in 1999 and returned to Texas. His final years were spent in his Texas enjoying life with his wife and family.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Wilma Gray of Corinth, Texas. She is the mother of six children by her former husband, John Gray, deceased. They are Alex Gray, Karen Swanger, Thomas Gray, Douglas Gray, Pamela Holick and Jennifer Hall. There are 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life is pending for the family, and he will be laid to rest in the Dallas National Cemetery.