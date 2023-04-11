Charles “Chuck“Francis Bimmerle

Chuck Bimmerle was born on April 12, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles F. Bimmerle Sr. and Rose Emily (Herren) Bimmerle. He has finally rejoined Deak, his loving bride of 63 years. Chuck was the youngest brother to four sisters. He was pretty clever early on-he would find his sisters’ bobby pins all throughout the house, keep them and later sell them back to his sisters. As a teenager Chuck apprenticed with his father, Charles Sr., as an electrician. This was where Chuck first began his life as a do-it-yourselfer. Chuck and best friend, Tony Eichhold (who later became his best man), with several other buddies learned how to fix cars by taking notes from the books at the library-then they snuck into a neighbor lady’s garage and repaired her old car before taking it on a midnight joy ride. Chuck began his professional career at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan, where he supervised an engine and axle foundry in the late 60’s. After several years they moved back home where he went back to school at the University of Cincinnati and found his passion for higher education and teaching others. After earning his Ph.D in 1976, Chuck accepted a position at North Texas State University (now UNT) and moved his family from Ohio to Double Oak, Texas. During his tenure at UNT, Chuck touched the lives of many students, many of whom continued to stay in contact with him as they progressed through their careers. Chuck also briefly served as mayor of Double Oak in the mid-80’s, volunteered with the city for over 15 years, and volunteered at local nursing homes.
Chuck touched so many with his knowledge and his desire to share and teach, with everyone he met. One description of Chuck that serves him well is, “He tilted the world”. He spent much of his retirement involved with the community, including the town of Double Oak, St. Philip Catholic Church, In My Shoes and family, friends and neighbors. He was known as Two Buck Chuck for his excitement in sharing $2 bills with a host of kids, friends, students, ACTS brothers and random folks he ran into. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Deak, sisters Rosemary, Lois, and Charlotte, and his grand-daughter Jacqueline. He is survived by his sister Monnie, his nine children Brad Bimmerle (Mary), Stephanie Laubacher (Pat), Renee White (Bruce), Cliff Bimmerle (Liesel), Christie Schutt (Andy), Valerie Price (Charlie), Jason Bimmerle (Lori), Clayton Bimmerle (Tracy), Stan Bimmerle (Katie), his 23 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren, plus dozens of nieces and nephews, informally adopted sons and daughters, and many friends and neighbors who loved him like a dad. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Chuck’s name to In My Shoes at www.liveinmyshoes.org. A visitation will be held at Mulkey & Mason in Lewisville, Texas on April 13th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Parish in Flower Mound, Texas on April 14th at 11:00am. Chuck embraced the Texas way of life whole-heartedly, so boots and jeans are perfectly appropriate.