Charles Anthony Ginnings of Denton, Texas passed away September 2, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born in Whitesboro, Texas, the son of John and Vivian Ginnings. Charles met his late wife, Ruby, through mutual friends at a skating rink near Tioga, Texas. They celebrated their marriage at the Tioga Baptist Church in 1946. Charles and Ruby were lifelong members of the Highland Baptist Church in Denton, Texas, Charles serving as a deacon and Ruby playing the piano and organ for services.
Charles was graduated from Whitesboro, Texas High School and served in the United States Merchant Marines. Charles entered the building business with his brother James in Denton, Texas in 1952. They built homes for many Dentonites and apartment complexes for others as well as for themselves. Charles and James eventually developed the Royal Acres Subdivision in Denton and donated the land for the Ginnings Elementary School in 1968. Charles continued the building business after James passed away in 1973, until Charles retired in 1995.
Charles is survived by his sons Charles Michael and wife Cheryl of El Paso, Texas, Paul Douglas and his wife Susan of Denton, Texas and Dr. Mark Lee and his wife Saralyn of Denton, Texas, grandchildren Austin, Michael, Joseph, Kirsten, Christopher, Cameron, Jordan, Briana, and Alyssa, great grandchildren Parker, Madison, Kenley, Ryder, Sofia, Pablo, Tate and Mila. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, his brothers James, John, William and Carlisle, and grandson John.
Visitation will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 5 to 7 o’clock pm. Memorial service will be held at Highland Baptist Church, 600 Thomas Street, Denton, TX on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10 o’clock a.m., officiated by his pastor the Rev. Brandon McCarroll Interment to follow at the Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas.