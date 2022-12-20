Charles A. Reed

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Charles (Chuck) A. Reed on Saturday December 17, 2022. He was 90 years old. He passed away in his bed at his Denton home that he has shared with his wife for over 50 years. His family was present.
Chuck was born December 3, 1932, in Dudley Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Jonah and Anna Rebecca (Black) Reed. He was the youngest of 9 children. In 1950 he graduated from Saxton High School. After graduating high school he went on to get his Pre Med degree at Penn State University. Upon graduating college Chuck a.k.a. Jake (his nickname up North) joined the Navy and became a pilot.
Chuck started a career as a pilot with the U.S. Navy in 1955 flying the P2 Neptune. In 1959, he began a career as an American Airlines pilot. He met and married the love of his life, Harriet Utz, on October 22, 1960. Chuck and Harriet moved to Denton, TX in 1967. After a 32-year career he retired in 1992. Chuck flew multiple aircraft for American Airlines. He started out on the McDonnell Douglas DC-6 and retired on the MD-11.
After retirement, Chuck stayed busy in Denton with being a wonderful Grandpa to his grandchildren, and was active in his church choir. Chuck and Harriet enjoyed Round Dancing in their free time and traveling all over the United States in their RV.
Chuck leaves behind his loving wife, Harriet, of 62 years and his four children Dudley, Ellis, Wesley, and Anne (Reed) Gailey. Chuck cherished the time with his family which includes 10 grandchildren. Chuck and Harriet were also long-time residents of Denton, TX and were members of Asbury United Methodist Church for over 50 years.