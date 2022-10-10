Chad Alan Miller

Chad Miller passed away on October 8, 2022 at 61 years of age after dealing with various medical issues throughout his life. He was born and raised in Denton Texas. He graduated from Denton High School in 1980 and attended what is now known as NCTC.
Chad enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors. He loved to bow and rifle hunt, as well as fish. He was a self-employed real estate broker and custom home builder for years. After his kidney-pancreas transplant in 1996, he became a medical assistant, and opened a personal fitness studio in Coppell in order to assist other people to reach their ultimate health and fitness goals. As his health began to decline again, he started working at Cabela’s in the hunting and firearms department until his health no longer permitted him to work. He started a side business, Pop’s Creations, out of his garage where he made wooden tables when his health allowed him to do so.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, who was his high school sweetheart, Sherri Collom Miller, daughter Courtney and husband Elliot Teague, grandsons Jason and Garret Teague; as well as sister Dana Miller and husband Denis Canuel. He was predeceased by his parents, Allie I. and Bess Miller, and all of his grandparents. He was fondly known as “Pop” by his grandsons, adopted from his maternal grandfather Pop Stevenson.
In lieu of flowers, Chad’s family suggests donations be made to Camp Sweeney, P O Box 918, Gainesville Texas 76241. Chad attended Camp Sweeney for several years, which is a wonderful camp supporting Type 1 diabetic children from ages 5-18.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.