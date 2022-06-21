Cathy Jane Tudor

Cathy Talasek Tudor, 61, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022. Cathy was born in Waco, TX on September 10, 1960 to Robert (Bob) and Loyce Talasek. She attended Midway High School and upon graduation, she attended Abilene Christian University (ACU) and earned a degree in Finance. At ACU, she was an active member of the GATA social club. After college, she moved to Dallas to work in bank finance where she met the love of her life, Roy Tudor. They married on February 14, 1990 in Hawaii. They were soon blessed with two daughters, Sarah and Katie, and Cathy enjoyed staying home with their girls for several years. When the girls were school age, Cathy began a career in elementary education at Lake Dallas ISD. She held positions of library assistant, science lab teacher, and reading specialist. She went back to school to earn her teaching certificate and became a Certified Academic Language Therapist, teaching students with dyslexia. She was cherished and loved by students and teachers alike at Corinth Elementary and Lake Dallas Elementary schools. She retired from LDISD in May of 2020.
Cathy was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in August of 2016. She responded with faith and courage that was contagious to those around her. She was content with taking “one day at a time” and she gave thanks to God for the ways that this trial brought so many people into her life. The doctors, nurses, and staff at Baylor Scott & White became like family to her and she very much loved them and felt loved by them.
A long time member of Singing Oaks Church of Christ, Cathy was active in many ministries and she was also a member and teacher in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). Cathy’s strong faith, and loving and caring spirit, encouraged and uplifted all who were blessed to know her. Those who visited with Cathy during her many treatments and hospital stays often commented that they felt they received more blessing from her than they gave her.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father Bob and mother Loyce. She leaves behind her husband Roy, daughters Sarah and Katie, and an elder brother Tom, along with multiple members of extended family and friends who loved her.
A memorial service for Cathy is scheduled for Monday, June 27 at 11:00am at Singing Oaks Church of Christ in Denton, Texas. The family asks that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.