Catharine (“Cathy”) Page Cready, 29, died December 7, 2022, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton of complications from bile duct cancer. She leaves behind grieving parents Bill and Cynthia Cready, brother Joel Cready, grandmother Lee Matthews, aunts Sandy Matthews and Melisa Matthews, uncles Rusty Cready (Alison Rowat) and Mark Matthews (Hanh), cousins Lauren Shofner, Russ Cready (Nicole), Brandon Matthews, Ian Matthews, Page Matthews, Caroline Cready, Carson Wood and Emma Wood, and beloved dog Fozzie Bear. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Billy Ray Matthews and Don and Betty Cready.
Catharine was born February 19, 1993 in College Station, Texas, and moved with her family to Shady Shores, Texas, before the second grade. She was on the varsity tennis team at Lake Dallas High School, and graduated in the top ten. She earned a B.A. in government and history with a minor in Asian studies from The University of Texas-Austin and a M.S. in business analytics from The University of Texas-Dallas. She applied her data science skills as a research assistant for projects at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the National Bureau of Economic Research. Catharine enjoyed traveling, playing board games, and reading, watching, and writing stories.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00PM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church Grapevine, with Rev. Ashley Hood and Dr. Bob Crilley officiating. All are welcome to attend. In Catharine’s honor, please come wearing something her favorite color purple, if possible. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution in Catharine’s name to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096 (https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/), or The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), 1305 N. Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78212) (https://www.raicestexas.org/).
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX 76201, (940)-382-6622.