Funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022.
Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001 in Denton, Texas to Clint and Virginia (Cox) Cartridge. She married Shane Peters on January 2, 2021 in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She worked at Bodacious BBQ for over a year where she was considered family. Cassidy had just started working at Tractor Supply. Cassidy was a sweet and loving young woman. She was always kind to everyone she met. She had a way of making people smile. Cassidy loved animals, nature, drawing and was just starting to build her own truck. She loved her family, especially her husband Shane, whom she met in 8th grade. One of her favorite things to do was going to pick parts and work alongside Shane.
She is survived by her husband, Shane; father, Clinton; mother Virginia (Ginny); brother, Connor Cartridge; grandparents, Connie and Johnny Cox, Ralph and Joyce Mazerolle; mother and father in law, Shelby and Richard Taylor; brother in law, Ryan Peters; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great aunts and uncles and extended family.
Cassidy was preceded in death by her aunts, Tracy and Sarah Cox; grandparents; Margaret and Arthur Cartridge; great grandparents, Henry and Alice Gibson, Raymond and Lois Cox.
Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.