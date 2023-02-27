Carole Anne Horn went to join her beloved Joseph in God’s caring arms on February 23, 2023.
Carole was born in Fort Worth on January 29, 1943 to Margie and Dean Thomas. She grew up in Fort Worth and returned for reunions at Poly High School. When Carole met Joseph Horn, it was love at first sight and they were married in 1977. She lived in Denton for almost 50 years on the same street and with wonderful neighbors. Carole retired from TWU after 25 years as a purchasing agent. She loved her family and her many friends, especially eating out and planning special times and catfish, fried chicken and pie were usually involved. Carole volunteered at Medical City Denton (Denton Regional) for over twenty years where she was awarded Volunteer of the Year. The hospital staff were like a second family, and she felt fulfilled helping people navigate through difficult times. It was only fitting that her last days would be in the loving care of the nurses, doctors, and staff at Medical City. Carole was a member of the First UMC Denton and later First UMC Argyle.
Carole is predeceased by Joseph and her mother and father. She is survived by her brother Joe and his wife Patsy of Oklahoma City; her sister Kelli and her husband Rick of Denton; her youngest brother Tim of Norman; her eldest daughter Allison, and her husband Rick of Nashville; and her youngest daughter Amy of Denton. She has three grandchildren Ryan, Rebecca and Justin; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Skye and Dallas and is “Auntie” to Stacey, Claude, Ashley, Kirk, Shelby, Colton, Tyler, Evie, Austin, Jude, Rayce, Jett and Emmitt.
In keeping with Carole’s wishes, a viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton. A private ceremony to inter her ashes will be held at a later date.
Carole enjoyed helping fund projects at local elementary schools and always looked forward to participating in the Angel Tree program. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home in Denton or to a school of your choice.