Carol Linneman

Carol Ann Linneman unexpectedly passed away on May 11th of 2023 at a hospital in Denton, TX while surrounded by her family at the age of 52. Carol is survived by her husband Steven, son Clayton, daughter Karly, stepson Seth Stidham, her mother Mary Ellen Roth and sister Susan Krum. She is preceded in death by her father Jack Roth.
Carol was born in Boonville, MO on February 4th, 1971. Carol grew up on her parent’s farm in Boonville and spent much of her time at the Lake of the Ozarks. She attended Boonville High School and later graduated college from Central Missouri State University at Warrensburg, MO in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in Finance. She later married her high school sweetheart in 2000 in Las Vegas, NV. Carol moved to Denton, TX with her husband in 2003 to start a loving family where she now has two wonderful children. Her son is currently attending Texas A&M University and her daughter is attending Lake Dallas High School. She loved to travel, garden, and spend time surrounded by those she loved.
Family will receive loved ones and friends at Hope Lutheran Church in Corinth, TX on Friday May 19th at 10 AM with funeral service to follow at 11 AM. A celebration of life will be held at a later date near her hometown of Boonville, MO. The family requests that any donations be made out to Mountain Movers International in honor of the Clayton and Karly Linneman Scholarship Fund.