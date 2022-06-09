Carol J. Alexander

of Denton Texas was born in Jersey City, grew up in Secaucus NJ and passed away on May 1, 2022 at the age of 89. She is survived by her sister Dorothy, sister-In-Law Lee and Pre-ceded by her brothers Warren and Alvin. She was married to John O Alexander of Hoboken New Jersey from 1958 until his death in 2006. In her childhood, she created Christmas displays and floats for the local parades. After graduating from Union hill high school, Carol sharpened her skills at the prestigious Arts Students League and the Parsons School of Design. She then had a successful career drawing for clothing designers and magazine publishers in NYC. After moving to Argyle in 1979, her interests turned toward theater set design where she studied at Texas Women’s University and UNT. Carol received multiple awards from the Denton Community Theatre and the Theatre Network of Texas. Her talent was also recognized by renowned set designer Ming Cho Lee who presented her with a National award at the Kennedy center for the arts in Washington DC. The Denton Community Theatre was her other family. It was a labor of love that she committed to for over 30 years. John and Carol where ardent supporters of the arts in Denton where their stars shine together on the sidewalk in front of the Campus Theatre. Carol loved animals, often donating to local animal shelters and national animal rights groups. Carol was a dedicated mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves behind John Alexander and his wife Shelley of Corinth, Glenn and Heidi Alexander of Alvarado and her grandchildren Garrett Alexander and his wife Jamie of Burleson, Caroline Alexander of Alvarado Texas, Kyle Alexander and his wife Leah of Boone North Carolina. The Celebration of Carol’s life will be held 2pm on June 18th at her beloved Campus Theater. In Lieu of flowers, donations to DCT and DASF would be greatly appreciated