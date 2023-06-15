Calvia Barksdale

Calvia Elaine Barksdale, 81, of Denton passed away on June 13, 2023 peacefully in her home. She was born November 16, 1941 in Fort Worth, Texas at St. Joseph Hospital. She married the love of her life, James Arvin Barksdale on November 9,1957. They were married for 53 wonderful years before James went to his eternal home.
Calvia was a loving, caring, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a great friend to many. Her laugh was contagious and her spirit was bright. We will all miss and cherish her immense love of life that we often celebrated throughout the years that we were able to share with her.
She is survived by her sons, Doyle Ray Barksdale and wife Amanda of Krum, James Craig Barksdale of Denton, and Jeffery Blake Barksdale of Roanoke. Her grandchildren, Cody and wife Anakaren, Lauren and husband Matthew, Dustin, Cooper and wife Payton, and Hayden and wife Brittany. Her great-grandchildren Carson, Brooklyn, Kannon, Weston, Jack, Elizabeth, and Vivian. Her sister-in-law, Deloris, of Azle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle E. Stegall and Dorothy May Drain. Her husband James A. Barksdale, and her two grandsons, Jordan Barksdale and Bo Barksdale.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 5-7 in the evening for a visitation at Mulkey-Bowles-Montogomery Funeral Home in Denton. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 in the morning at First Denton Church in Denton. A graveside service will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery in Decatur.