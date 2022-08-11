Bruce Sherman

Bruce B Sherman of Lake Dallas, passed away in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born in Niles, Michigan, to Clark and Eleanor Sherman. Bruce was a pilot for more than 43 years. He flew for Delta Air Lines for over 24 years, most recently as a Captain on the A220. He enjoyed volunteering as a pilot for Angel Flight South Central, flying his Bonanza, spending time with family and friends, and was active in his church. Bruce served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy from 1989-1994.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Eleanor; Uncle Don; Uncle Ken; Aunt Jane; and his father-in-law John.
Bruce is survived by his wife Julie (Lake Dallas), son Brian (Atlanta), and daughter Hailey (Lake Dallas); along with his Aunt Carolyn; numerous cousins; mother-in-law Jean; sister-in-law Jean-Maria; brother-in-law John (Joyce), their children, Michael, Jacob, Ashton, and Sun; sister-in-law Jennifer (Bob).
Visitation will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive, Lake Dallas, TX 75065.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce’s name to Lake Cities UMC Re-Engage Campaign or Angel Flight South Central, P.O. Box 2207, Addison, TX 75001, www.angelflightsc.org.