Brett Martin, 60, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Denton, TX on March 28th, 1962, to Bobby Rube Martin and Dorothy Nell Dawson Martin. He spent his early years in Keller but eventually settled back in Denton, where he raised his family and worked as a State of Texas employee, retiring after 30 years of service.
Brett enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, but most of all loved being PawPaw to his grandchildren. He was a proud Eagle Scout who loved camping, window shopping for the dream RV, and traveling. He was a loving father that took pride in coaching his kids’ teams, leading their various groups, and never missed an event or game. In recent years, Brett renewed his relationship with Jesus and became involved with the Kairos Ministry. He enjoyed reading westerns and doing puzzle books.
Brett is survived by his mother, Dorothy Martin; Oldest daughter Stephanie Martin and grandson Brodie; Youngest daughter Rebecca (Martin) Wittmis, husband Thomas, and grandchildren Bryson and Landrie; Son Travis Martin, wife Genesis, and grandson Nathaniel; their mother and his partner of 32 years, Belinda Martin; and Brother Todd Martin. He leaves behind many other family members, friends, and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Martin, and his best friend and foster brother, Gary McMillan.
A visitation will take place at the DeBerry Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00AM, followed by a funeral service to begin at 12:00PM. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park immediately following the service. Brett and his family request that in lieu of flowers, or if you’d like to make a memorial contribution, please do so by donating to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Cook Children’s, or your local Kairos Ministry group.