Bradley Dale Green, 52, passed away early Friday morning Sept. 9th, 2022, at his home in Valley View, Texas, with his family by his side.
Brad had bravely fought colon cancer for two years.
He was born in Tyler, Texas, on March 4, 1970, the son of Audrey Dale Bryant and Roy Dale Green.
He grew up in Denton, where he graduated from Denton High School. He attended the University of North Texas before embarking on a 25-year career in IT development and management. At the time of his death, he was the Director of DevOps at True Prodigy, LLC, in McKinney, Texas.
Brad thrived in developing skills that engaged his creativity. Early in his life reading was a passion, quickly joined by writing, which provided an outlet for his emotions and thoughts. Computers, though, became the passion that would guide him. He built and disassembled them, and developed networks, and databases. His early interest in creating innovative backup technology was featured in a front-page article of NetworkWorld magazine in 2005.
He also collected vintage cameras and keyboards; he had a hobby of fiddling with keyboard keys, changing out weights and colors of different key cap sets.
Brad had an inexhaustible thirst for knowledge and loved to learn. He shared his joy of learning with his three children and often had discussions related to new discoveries and inventions.
Family was the center of Brad’s world. He delighted in his children’s accomplishments, providing a joyful home filled with humor and encouragement.
Brad is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 25 years, Kim Green, son Eli Green and daughters Maddy Green and Erin Green; his mother and stepfather, Audrey and George Bryant of Valley View; father and stepmother Roy Dale and Linda Green of Arkansas; and brother Scott Green of Valley View.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday Oct. 8th at the Historical Sanger Presbyterian Church at 404 N. 7th St. in Sanger, 76266, with family visiting with friends from 1-3 pm to share memories and memorabilia of Brad.
Coker Funeral Home in Sanger is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.