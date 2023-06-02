Billy Harris

Billy Carl Harris was born August 31, 1942, to Carl Augustus Jr. and Claudia Bill Harris at his grandmother’s home in Denton, Texas. Billy passed from this life on May 21, 2023 at home, surrounded by his wife Becki, and family, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Billy graduated from Denton High School where he was well-known for outstanding abilities in football, baseball, and track. His coach described him as the best all-around athlete. He was offered a scholarship to play football for North Texas State University, but would choose baseball as his career. After breaking records in track, football, and baseball, the Cleveland Indians recruited Billy as pitcher, launching a professional baseball career when he was 17 years old. For many years he traveled with the team to Florida and throughout the South astonishing fans and players with his exceptional athletic prowess.
After playing ball, Billy returned to Denton, married, and moved to Arlington where he raised four children. In his 25 years there, he worked for General Motors and Stone Container. Later, returning to Denton, he cared for his father whose health was declining, and worked at Victor Equipment until he retired in 2009.
Billy married Becki Thompson Venzke in Denton in 1999 and raised her son and daughter. Anyone who met Billy would soon learn that one of his many talents and passions was baseball. Over the years he coached his children and their countless softball and baseball teams. He loved to tell stories about friends he grew up with and to share memories of playing sports, especially baseball. Some of his memories included throwing a 98-mph fastball, pitching a no-hitter game, and holding a 13 year record in the 100 yard dash. Billy enjoyed coaching baseball, traveling, camping, fishing, being in the great outdoors and spending time with family. Billy’s greatest joy in life was raising his children and spending time with his grandchildren.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and son Robert “Bobby” Scott Harris.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Becki; his daughter Christi and husband Vic Taylor, daughter Lisa and husband Roger Prier, son Billy and wife Teena Harris; son Dylan and wife Jennifer Venzke, and daughter Madison Venzke; his brother Gary and wife Cindy Harris, and sister Vicki and husband David Scott. Billy is also survived by grandchildren Robert and wife Megan Harris, Matthew Harris and Dulce Charles, Ashli and husband Lucas Owens, Erika Moore, Carly and husband Jake Swim, Blake and wife Jessi Prier, Ethan Harris, Carter Venzke and Scarlett Venzke; and, great-grandchildren Mason and Nolan Harris, Martha Isa Harris; Izaak, Eden and Ava Owens; Gavin and Dylan Moore; Smith Rose and Magnolia Jean Prier. He is survived by the mother of his children, Martha Wood. A host of extended family and friends mourn his passing and remember him fondly.
Arrangements are pending for a Celebration of Life service for Billy. Those desiring to make a memorial gift, in lieu of flowers, are asked to contribute to the Kevin Williams Memorial Foundation at http://kevinsfoundation.org.