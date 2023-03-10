It is with profound sadness that we share that our loving sister and aunt, Betty Suzanne Bonds, left us on March 7, 2023, to be with her Lord and Savior and in a much better place. Although we will miss her dearly, we celebrate her life and that she is free from her pain and suffering.
Betty was born on February 23, 1934, in Denton, Texas, to Jack and Opal Ernst Bonds. She attended Denton schools and graduated from North Texas State College (now University of North Texas) with a degree in Business Administration.
She began her career as an Administrative Assistant at U.S. Envelope Company in Dallas, later called Westvaco when she retired.
Betty was an active volunteer at First United Methodist Church of Denton, teaching Sunday school, helping in the library and other duties as needed. She was an active member of the Altrusa Club, the Twilight Garden Club and United Daughters of the Confederacy, amount other clubs and activities in Denton, where she developed a host of lifelong friends.
Her great passion after retirement became her beautiful yard on Egan Street, which she tended with great love and care. She enjoyed hosting guests in her lovely home, especially tea parties for her friends and generations of younger girls and boys of friends and family.
She also loved traveling with friends in the springtime in Texas to see the beautiful fields of wildflowers, with a particular affinity for bluebonnets.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Fritz of Frisco, Texas, and her brother Bill Bonds and wife Dawne of Denton, three nieces, two nephews, ten grand nieces, four grand-nephews and two great-grand-nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved nieces, Kelly Bonds and Suzanne Dietz.
A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, March 12, from 3-5p.m. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust in Denton, and graveside services on Monday, March 13, at 10:00 in Old Hall Cemetery at 1200 McGee Ln. in Lewisville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Denton County Friends of the Family.