Betty Sue (Switzer) Spratt, 88, of Plano (formerly of Denton), passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Born on August 11, 1934, in Cooke County, Texas, Betty was the daughter of Ernest Cecil Switzer and Winnie Mae (Hudspeth) Switzer Chaney. Her father, Ernest, preceded her in death in 1939. Her mother later remarried John Chaney, who raised Betty as his own. Betty attended school in Sanger and later transferred to Denton and was a member of the Class of 1952. Betty attended the Methodist Church growing up and was involved in the brush arbor meetings. On February 9, 1952, she married Sammy Gentle Spratt. Betty is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter Becky Reanee Spratt, and her siblings, Wanda Switzer Weaver, Marshall Switzer, and Billie Earl Switzer. Services for Mrs. Spratt will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Pavilion in Sanger Cemetery. Pastor Grant Bowles will officiate the service. The family would be happy to share a visit with those in attendance. Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to the Spratt family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.