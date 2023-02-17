To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.
Ecclesiastes 3:1
It is now our family’s time to mourn.
Betty Oliver Mays, 89, a lifelong Denton resident, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 while residing at Golden Meadows Care Home in Denton.
Betty was born on November 4, 1933 in Denton to Lena Rivers (Taylor) and Rupert T. Oliver. She is a granddaughter of John and Ida Taylor and their family cabin stands as a Denton County Historical site. Betty was very proud of the Taylor Log Cabin and excited to share her family history.
She graduated from Denton High School in 1949 and married Billy Mays on November 21, 1951. They were married seventy years at the time of his death in 2021. Betty was a long time employee of Jagoe Abstract and Stewart Title from which she retired on October 31, 2008.
Not one for games or foolishness in general but Betty enjoyed bowling. In the 1960’s she was in a league at Holiday Lanes and her team mates were her mother, Lena, and sisters, Fay and Edna. She continued to bowl into her early 70s and loved every minute.
You wouldn’t know it by appearance but behind the wheel Betty had a need for speed. When she wasn’t driving we would often hear, “give it some gas”, “move into that other lane” or “don’t let him in!” When we would check her on those comments her response was usually an innocent little “well.” It was as if every car ride with her ended in a checkered flag and she intended to be in the lead.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents Lena and Rupert Oliver and her only true love, Billy W. Mays. Also, by her three siblings, Ancil Oliver, Fay Reynolds and Edna Thornburg.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Marlena Lane (Rodney), Brenda Mays and Debra Mays all of Denton. Three grandsons, Matthew Morris of Sanger, Jordan (Tammie) Morris of Kingwood and Collin (Ashli) Morris also of Kingwood. Nine great grandchildren, Owen, Ella, Anna, Aaron, Keane, Jules, Dylan, Evyn and Rowan. Betty is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm with visitation at 1:00 pm at Gateway United Baptist Church in Denton, Texas. Rev. Buddy Owens officiating. Interment following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
The Family wishes to thank the loving caregivers from Golden Meadows. Each individual an angel on earth. What you do for those in your care as well as their family members is beyond measure. We will be forever grateful.
Mimi, you have won the race. Enjoy the victory lap. Rest in peace.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com