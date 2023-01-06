As the New Year began, a beautiful life ended with the death of Betty Jo Troeger. Her life began in Mineola, TX, March 12, 1935. She was the second child of John Henry Troeger and Velma Dunsworth Troeger. Her elementary years were spent in El Campo, then to Denton, where she graduated from Denton High School (1953.) She remained in Denton for college, earning her BA from North Texas State University (1957), where she formed many lifelong friendships with her Chi Omega sisters. In college, she read a magazine article about Cradle Beach Camp, a sanctuary for children with cognitive and physical disabilities in upstate New York. After writing the camp’s director, she was hired to lead their art programs. There she met her first husband, Daniel James Clifford of Buffalo, NY, who also worked at Cradle Beach. Her experience there shaped the rest of her life as an art teacher and art therapist. After brief stints in Buffalo, Chicago, IL and Madison, WI, where they welcomed their son, Joseph John into the world, the family moved to Rockville, MD. Betty Jo taught art at Sharpe Health School, a special education school in the Washington, DC public school system. While teaching at Sharpe, she earned her PhD in art therapy from UNT, opening the door to a whole new chapter of life. In 1980, she accepted a teaching position at Florida State University, launching their art therapy program. For the next 23 years she shaped graduate students into art therapists. She served in many leadership capacities for art therapy professional organizations, including Standards Chair for the Art Therapy Credentials Board, President of the Art Therapy Association of Florida, and President of the Board of Very Special Arts Florida, which provides arts, education and cultural opportunities for and by individuals with special needs. While in Tallahassee, she married her second husband, David A. Avant. They enjoyed thirteen years of marriage before his death, delighting in Springtime Tallahassee, traveling the world, and hosting numerous social gatherings. In 2003, Betty Jo retired to St. George Island, FL, where she welcomed family and friends to “Boopie’s Beach.” In 2007 her Texas roots beckoned her home. She returned to Denton where she enjoyed life with many lifelong friends. In 2016 she moved to Grace Presbyterian Village, where to no one’s surprise she launched an art program, teaching art, providing art therapy to residents living with dementia, and hosting weekly happy hours in the studio. Betty Jo was a woman of great strength, deep compassion, profound intellect, and effervescent joy. Her life’s work made this world a better place. Her life’s love made those she touched better people. She is survived in death by her son, Joseph John Clifford, of Charlotte, NC, his wife, Jennifer Hanlon Clifford, their children, John Thomas and Katherine; by her sister Julia Thompson of Lexington, KY, and by her nieces, nephew, and their families. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel James Clifford, her second husband, David A. Avant, and her brother, John Dunsworth Troeger. Betty Jo’s memorial service will be held January 14, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Dallas at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made the Open Art Program of The Stewpot at First Presbyterian Church of Dallas.