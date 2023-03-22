Betty Darlene Horst

Betty Darlene (“Darlene” and later “Nana”) Horst (Frank) died March 12, 2023 in Ocala, Florida at the Estelle’s House hospice.
Darlene was born in Denton, Texas on February 9, 1943, the first child of Ollie C. and Gloria Margie Frank. After graduating from Denton High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Julian L. (“Larry”) Horst. She was a sister to Stephen (Bud), Larry Wayne and Becky of Texas. After high school she moved with Larry around the world with Larry’s Navy duties. They spent time in the 60s and 70s in the Philippines, Florida and California. Darlene raised three children, Lynna, Cristal, and Lanny, bringing them to Alaska in the 1970s. When her children grew up, she and Larry spent their summers fishing and camping in Alaska, and winters traveling. The Big Island of Hawaii continued to be a winter favorite for many years. After an early retirement, she moved back to Sanger, Texas to focus on her arts and body work passions.
She began her career as an accountant and office manager in Alaska. Later in life she started painting and studying bodywork. She became a registered bodywork therapist and worked as an independent therapist, and as an advanced bodywork and art therapy instructor at the Academy of Healing Arts. She believed bodywork and art could be a part of the healing process for mental and physical recovery and counseling. She loved to participate in juried exhibitions for her art, and was proud to have received many accolades like the Grumbacher National Gold Medal.
Darlene was a strong, creative, and extraordinary woman, mother and grandmother. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Julian Horst of 62 years. She is survived by her children Lynna, Cristal and Lanny; her grandchildren Andrea, Jessica, Bretton and David; and her great-grandchildren, Mady, Michaela, Zev and Lowell.