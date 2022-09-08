Bettie Ann Huggins

Bettie Ann Aden Huggins, age 92, of Denton passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Medical City Lewisville.
Mrs. Huggins was born December 25, 1927, in Paris, Texas, to Walter Allen Aden and Annie Laura Sharp Aden. Bettie Ann was a graduate of Paris High School, Paris Junior College, and North Texas State College (now UNT). On March 26, 1950, she was married to Oscar Dow Huggins at the First Methodist Church of Paris by Dr. Wesley V. Hite.
From 1949-1957 Mrs. Huggins was Multi-School Librarian for Lamar County Schools. After Mr. Huggins was transferred from Paris to the Denton Goodyear Service Store, Bettie Ann was employed by the University of North Texas Libraries, retiring in 1988.
At the time of death she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Denton.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, at 2:00 P.M. at Roselawn Memorial Park with Reverend Cliff Feeler officiating. Due to the coronavirus concerns in our nation at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse (Franklin Graham), P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, or charity of choice.
Bettie Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dowanne and Craig Jones of Flower Mound, TX; a niece, Laurie Lee Fahl of Blacksburg, Virginia; nephews Dr. Tom L. Beauchamp, III and wife, Dr. Ruth Faden, of Washington, D.C; Bill Aden and wife, Nancy, of Blacksburg, VA; Jack Aden and wife, Nancy of Westminster, SC; great-nieces Sara Aden Hawk, Karine Faden Fiore; great-nephews Allan Sullivan, Zack Beauchamp, Jeff Aden, Chris Aden, Brant Aden, Scott Aden; cousins Nancy Cannada of Paris, TX, and many treasured friends.
Bettie Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dow; sister Eleanor Aden Beauchamp, and brother Allan Sharp Aden.
The family would like to thank the employees of Heaven at Home Senior Care and their many compassionate caregivers who provided love, support and encouragement.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 10 AM - 11:00 AM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Chapel, following the visitation.