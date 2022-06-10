Besse Alkek Enis

Bessie Alkek Enis, also known as Tita, Mom, Bess, and Aunt Bess, passed on to eternal life peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was 82 years old.
She was born Bessie Mae Cofer in Krum, Texas, to Jack and Ethel Inmon Cofer on April 13, 1940. She was surrounded by love growing up as she was the middle of 5 children.
Bess was blessed with 3 wonderful husbands. She married Robert Larry Newell on October 13, 1962. They started their family with the birth of Natalie. A short 18 months later, Larry’s life was cut short by a tragic automobile accident. She met A.J. Alkek on a blind date, and they quickly fell in love. A.J., his daughter Lisa, Bess, and Natalie became a family on September 9, 1967, when Bess and A.J. married. They grew their family with the births of two more daughters, Glynna and Laurie. After a beautiful 17 year marriage, A.J. went to be with the Lord on October 7, 1984. Bess spent the next season of her life nurturing her family and living life to the fullest. After many years, Bess was reunited with her first love and high school sweetheart. On January 7, 2007, 50 years after their first date, she completed her love story and married Bennie Enis.
Through the years, Bess enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, playing and watching basketball, playing cards with the ladies, crafting, and working on the farm. She and A.J. were active in their church and especially in the Cursillo movement. She loved her lifelong friends: The Bridge Club, Stingarette Moms, Cheerleader Moms, The Card Group, Stitch and B*tch, Junior League, and many more. She was the kindest, most generous Christian woman any of us knew. She will be deeply missed. But those who love her take comfort in the fact that she is sitting at the right hand of Jesus Christ and so many of her close friends and family. And we know we will be reunited in glory.
She is survived by her husband, Bennie Enis; daughters, Lisa (John) Stoika of Houston, Natalie (Ron) Wood of Houston, Glynna (Don) Bell of Canton, Laurie (Sam) Shamma of Victoria, and son Darron (Betty) Enis of Krum; brothers, Jack Cofer, Jr. of Abilene, and Chris Cofer of Krum; grandchildren: JaNae (Steve), Michelle, Christine, Andrew, Rachel (Andrew), Matthew, Rebecca, Emily (Gabriel), Sarah (Nathan), Jacob, Addison, Samir, Ajay, Rami and Olivia; great grandchildren: Benjamin, Elizabeth, Chandler, Lillian, Levi; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Larry Newell and A. J. Alkek; sisters, Wanda Coffee and Carol Chapman; In-Laws Alvin & Mary Newell, and Tony & Sophie Alkek and countless blessed family and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 AM-12 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A graveside service will be held also on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery followed by her Celebration of Life at Trinity Episcopal Church at 4:30 PM with Rev. Michael Koehler and Rt. Rev. Gary Lillibridge officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bess’s grandsons: Andrew Wood, Matthew Wood, Jacob Bell, Samir Shamma, Ajay Shamma and Rami Shamma.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Glass, Victoria, TX 77901 or the Katie Sanders McLeod Scholarship Fund via VISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1759, Victoria, TX 77902 or their website www.visdfoundation.org.
To share a fond memory or words of comfort, visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.