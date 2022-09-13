Bertie “Mickey” Logan, 88, of Justin, Tx., passed away on September 8, 2022, at her home. She was born to Floyd and Emma (Dardeman) Moncrief in Denton, Texas on February 16, 1934.
It is with reluctant hearts that we release our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to leave this world and to be welcomed with jubilation into the arms of her heavenly Father.
Bertie Leora Moncrief, endearingly named “Mickey” by her older brother, was born in Drop, Texas on February 16, 1934. She was a quintessential Texas darling who loved Jesus, loved the land, and was never a stranger to hard work. Despite many trials, she grew up fierce and resilient with the heart of a dreamer.
It was this dreamer heart that led Mickey to actualize her vision of owning her own business. With pure perseverance she single-handedly opened and successfully ran one of the towns of Justin’s favorite businesses – the Just’N Mart. Mickey created a convenient store where no one was a stranger and where smiles and food were served to the community that she loved.
Her great business success was eclipsed only by her pride in her family. She was a devoted mother to Marty, Kellye, and Bellienda. She loved them with a love that knew no bounds and she was all too quick to lay down her own happiness for theirs. She was blessed to find the love of her life in Robert Broner Logan (Bud). Bud and Mickey were high school sweethearts and shared 64 years of marriage. Through the ups and downs, they were steadfast in love and loyalty to one another, remaining best friends through it all.
While our time on earth with Mickey has ended, we know that this separation is just for a while. We cling to the way that she has shaped us, loved us, and helped lift our eyes toward heaven. We love you Mickey and we will see you again soon.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Ashton, Mandy, LaNita, Courtney and Mary for caring for Mickey in her final days. Mary, you so often provided the encouragement and love that helped us in the hardest days. Thank you.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Logan of Justin, daughter, Kellye and her husband, Richard Southall, their children, Kira, Mika, and Spencer; son, Marty and his wife, Michelle Logan, their children, R.J., Michael, and Tucker; and her great granddaughter, McKenna.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bellienda Marie Logan, her mother and father, sister, Jherrie Logan, brothers, Leland, Bobby and Kelly Moncrief.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5-7 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 16. 2022 at 11:00 AM at Justin Cemetery in Justin, Texas.