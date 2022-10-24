Barbara Jean Dickens, 75, of Justin (formerly of Sanger), passed away in Dallas on October 18, 2022. The youngest daughter of Bert S. and Maxine Jean (Acker) Smith, Barbara was born on August 21, 1947, in Dallas, Texas.
Barbara attended Sanger schools, where she actively served in various organizations. She was a member of the graduating Class of 1962 from Sanger High School. On June 1, 1965, she married Danny Wayne Dickens in Sanger.
She worked at Victor Equipment in the Human Resources Department for several years. In addition, she was a secretary in the Financial Aide Department at the University of North Texas until her retirement. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sanger.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents. Her memory will be cherished by those who knew her, which include her husband, Danny of Justin; her daughter Tina Wetzel of Justin; her son Dan Curtis Dickens of Denver, CO; her sister, Sunny Yeatts and her husband, Fred of Sanger. Additionally, she is survived by six grandchildren, Tiffany Crawford of Justin, Caitlyn Anderson of Haltom City, Cody Leonard of Hamburg, Germany, Mikayla Hankins, Zoe Dickens of Fort Worth, and Skye Dickens of Fort Worth, and four great-grandchildren.
The family will privately honor Barbara’s memory.
Arrangements are will Coker Funeral Home in Sanger.