Barbara Ann Rutledge came in this world on February 14, 1936, in Krum, Texas.
She was born Barbara Ann Isbell to father Dalton Harrison Isbell and mother Ella May Wallace Isbell as well as 5 siblings; sisters Wava Dean Petty, Della Wee Davis, Pamela Kay Williams and brother Dalton Wallace Isbell who all have preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Lajuna Deniece Stubblefield.
After school, she was married to Billy Carroll Haggard, residing in Ennis, Texas and raising 3 children: Patricia Ann LaBounty, Jana Deniece Jennings and Jason Carroll Haggard.
Later in life she found love and companionship in her husband Edward Byron Rutledge. Making a city girl into a country girl, Byron and Barbara lived most of their life together in Mineola, Tx with their donkey “Grey Boy”.
Their move back to Ellis County due to health reasons allowed them to be surrounded and enriched by a very loving family. Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia LaBounty and then Byron in 2018.
Barbara is also survived by children; Jana and spouse Mike Jennings, Jason and spouse Linda Haggard, stepdaughter Jana and spouse Larry Pannil, grandchildren; Justin(spouse Amy) Kyle, Jordan, Roxanne, David, Carly and Courtney and great grandchildren; Claire, Trevor, and Mr. Knox.
Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mom, Gran, Gaga, Gammy are many titles Barbara held in her life on this earth. No matter what the name, her life was a blessing to all, her memory will be a treasure cherished forever.
Funeral will be held at:
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 W. University Dr.
Denton, Texas 76201
Monday March 20, 2023
Visitation: 1:30 pm
Funeral: 2:00 pm
Graveside: Following the service
In lieu of flowers she has asked for donations to: Dallas Parkinsonism Society