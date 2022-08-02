Arleeta Sue “Millsap” Anthony - Allison passed away surrounded by family on July 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born at home in the community of Rockdale near Sulphur Springs, Texas on November 7, 1935 to parents, John Henry Millsap and Katie Mease “Davidson” Millsap who preceded her in death along with siblings Lynna Christeene “Millsap” Hettich, Johnnie Murreald Millsap, Jereald Dean Millsap, Artie Maxine “Millsap” Chapel - Harris, Juanita Joe “Millsap” Robinson, and Glynna Maurace “Millsap” Fletcher.
Arleeta grew up in Sulphur Springs Schools and upon graduation, married William Bruce Anthony of Sanger, Texas on March 14, 1954. He precedes her in death. On January 5, 1985, she married William Ronald Allison of Dallas, Texas, he also precedes her in death. Great grandson, Jackson Paul Sheffield of Hutto, Texas also precedes her in death.
Arleeta is survived by her children William Bruce Anthony Jr. and wife Janice of Denton, Texas, Shanda Sue “Anthony” Burge and husband Richard of Hutto, Texas, James Alan Anthony and wife Karen of Oakwood, Texas, David Eric Anthony and wife Cristal of Fort Worth, Texas, Dana Renee “Anthony” Grandmaison and husband Dale of Lake Worth, Texas, and daughter in law Roseann “McLaughlin” Anthony of Spring, Texas. She is also survived by a beloved host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great step-grandchildren.
After her marriage in 1954, Arleeta and “Bruce” began their life together in Long Beach, California. Moving back to Sanger, Texas in 1970. Arleeta had a successful career in new home sales in the Forth Worth area for many years before her retirement in 2015. Arleeta will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her warm personality, her humor, her sense of style, her infectious laughter, her zany antics and her love for people. Loved back by so many, she will be forever missed.
Visitation will be Saturday August 13, 2022, 6-8:00 pm at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas
A celebration of Arleeta’s life will be on November 7, 2022 at 2:30 pm Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas.
Afterwards, interment, dinner and a celebration of her heavenly birthday will take place at Elk’s Lodge #124 3233 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas.