February 10, 1938 – May 27, 2022: As the cliché goes, look not at the dash between birth and death, but reflect upon the life lived in those 84 years. Tony Benson was a man who wore many hats in his lifetime; from Viet Nam-era veteran to gentleman farmer in North Texas.
Tony Benson was born in Shamrock, Texas to Henry and Cora Greer Benson. He married Jeannette Smith in 1957. Tony went into the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant and left as a Captain after 5 years of service. From there he started a 30-year career as a pilot for United Airlines. In the mid-70s, he relocated his family to Pilot Point, Texas from California.
When he wasn’t tending to his red Angus cattle on his farm in Mountain Springs, he could be found going in circles on his sailboat at Lake Texoma. However, he gave up sailing due to one little incident that made his family swear “never again!” If he had a choice, he would have spent more time out on his tractor in his hayfield. But Parkinson’s Disease had other plans and he played the cards he was dealt. Tony never met a stranger and was the first one to be called upon in times of need and help. He was loved my many, from all walks of life.
Tony kept every car he ever owned, including a vintage Karmann Ghia that he could have sold many times. Some of the cars and trucks ran and some didn’t. He would loan out a vehicle on rare occasions, even filling the gas tank for the user. When there was no more room in his driveway for his wife and sons to park their vehicles, under threats and duress he reluctantly moved them to the farm. Tony was also an avid collector. It didn’t matter what it was, so long as he could buy in bulk! At one time he had over 20 swivel rockers… When his garage and house could hold no more, he started renting storage units. No doubt that his children will think of him fondly as they sort through the storage units for at least the next two years!
Tony was preceded in death by his father Henry Benson, his mother Cora Greer Barnes, his step-father Lloyd Barnes, and an infant daughter Debra Jody Benson.
He is survived by his wife Jeannette Benson of Mountain Springs, daughter Xan Norris and husband Kevin of Sanger, son Danny Benson of Montague, and son Beau Benson of Early. Survivors also include, four grandchildren: Zan Marie Baesmann and husband Justin, Tanner Benson, Taylor Benson and Jordan Benson, five great-grandchildren: Rylee Marie and Brock Baesmann, Grace and Hudson Benson, and Penelope Benson, brothers: John Benson and wife Peggy of Fredericksburg, and Bruce Benson and wife Michelle of Kerrville, and brother-in-law Pat Smith and wife Deb of Dawn.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at New Hope Cemetery in Mountain Springs with Rev. Hollis Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery prior to the service. Mr. Benson will lie in repose at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home in Gainesville from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Honorary Pallbearers are: Pat Smith, Jim Beaty, Dick Scoggins, Bruce Benson, and John Benson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to My Brother’s House, 15336 W US Hwy 82, Muenster, TX 76252. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.