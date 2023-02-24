Ann Kelley Schertz, 67, of Slidell, gained her angel wings in Denton Wednesday, February 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. The daughter of Johnnie Arthur and Lee Omadell (Kelley) Schertz, Ann was born on February 22, 1956, in Decatur, Texas.
Ann was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Slidell and a resident of Slidell. She grew up farming and ranching with her family in the Slidell area and made a career in the agricultural business as an adult.
Her parents, brother James Dennis Schertz, and sister Kathoma “Kathy” Schertz Bounds preceded her in death. Those who will cherish her memory are her sister, Ginger Boone of Slidell; nieces and nephews, Danny Schertz and wife Laurie; David Schertz and wife Dawn, D’Lynn Schertz, Brandon Boone, and wife Lindsey; Bradley Boone and wife Megan, and Lisa Durham. Ten great-nieces and nephews and five great-great-nieces and nephews also survive her.
A visitation is set for Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Slidell, followed by a funeral service at 2:30 pm. Pastor Todd Stevens will officiate the service. Ann’s great-nephews, Caleb Schertz, Brent Boone, Trey Schertz, Rance Schertz, Chase Boone, and Joshua Boone, will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Colby Schertz and Cash Boone.
In lieu of flowers, Ann’s wishes were for memorial donations to be made to the Lupus Foundation at www.lupus.org, the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, or the charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.