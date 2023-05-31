Allen John Newbrand, 88, of Shady Shores, TX, passed away on May 19, 2023, at home with family. He was married to Edith Newbrand for 61 years and considered marrying her the best thing he did in his life. They had 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Allen was born in Yonkers, NY to a German and Irish family. He loved participating in sports, particularly baseball, basketball, and bowling.
At the age of 18, Allen joined the Air Force and was sent to Kunsan, Korea to work in combat operations with the 49th Fighter Bomber Wing during the Korean War. He was later stationed in Washington state and Germany, and he earned the rank of staff sergeant in addition to five medals during his service. He attended Ohio University on the GI bill and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce. Professionally, he worked in the insurance industry and financial planning and retired as a district representative for Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent). After retiring and moving to Texas in 1998, he enjoyed working as a substitute and paraprofessional for Denton ISD until 2017. He often looked back on that time as “a most enlightening and enjoyable opportunity”.
Throughout his lifetime, Allen was a naturally social person that enjoyed meeting people and learning about their lives. He had a generous spirit that always sought to help others, and was an upstanding man and wonderful father. He is lovingly remembered and greatly missed. Allen will receive a military funeral honors ceremony and be interred at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.