Alice Joy (Steedman) Madden

Alice Madden, 92, was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Aubrey Earl Steedman and Alice Margarite Van Velzer Steedman on November 17, 1929. She passed away on September 11, 2022. She graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City in 1947. She attended the University of Oklahoma graduating in 1951. She also earned Master’s degrees from St. Mary’s and Texas Women’s University. In 1951, Alice married Russell Leon Madden. They had a long and joyful marriage of 64 years and was beloved by friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Madden, her daughter Vanann E. Madden, and her sister Eulalia A. Araoz. She is survived by her sons Russell E. Madden (Rusty) and Todd A. Madden, and daughter Paula M. Dwyer (Polly). Those also cherishing her memory are daughters-in-law Joy and Jill, and son-in-law, Paul, as well as Carlos Araoz, Tamara Madden, and grandchildren Coleman Crook, his wife Bethany and Aubrey, Jack, and Emma Dwyer. She also joyfully welcomed her great-grandchild, Landyn, this year.
Alice served in the Sanger ISD as a teacher, counselor, and principal and the Denton County Co-Op as a diagnostician. She was President of Keep Sanger Beautiful when Sanger was awarded the grant which allowed for the creation of the three formal entrances that welcome people into Sanger. She served on the Sanger City Council and numerous committees. In her later years, she was active in Bible Study Fellowship, The First United Methodist Church of Denton, Seekers’ Class, and volunteered at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.
A memorial service honoring both Alice and Vanann will be at Denton Bible Church chapel, on Friday, September 16, 2300 E University Dr, Denton, TX 76209, at 2:00 p.m. Alice will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family would like to express thanks to all those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research in honor of her daughter, Vanann. Coker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.