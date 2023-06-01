Albin Houdek

Albin “Beano” Houdek was born on September 8, 1925, in Ennis, Texas, and died peacefully on May 23, 2023, at the age of 97 in Denton, Texas. He was the youngest child of Elizabeth Danek and Stanley Houdek, Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents and his two older brothers, Stanley Jr. and George.
Beano attended grammar and high school in Ennis, and in his senior year, he qualified for the Navy Reserve V-12 College Training program which allowed him to start college prior to attending Officer Training School. He began his studies at the North Texas Agricultural School and then transferred to Texas Christian University where he played football and helped the Horned Frogs earn a birth to the 1945 Cotton Bowl Classic.
He was transferred to Columbia University in New York for Midshipman School, received his commission in the Navy in May of 1945, and served on an LST 1013 transport ship in the Pacific Theatre. He was promoted to Lieutenant JG and offered the position of skipper but was ready to return to civilian life and returned home to complete a degree in Ceramic Engineering from University of Texas in Austin.
While at UT, he met his future wife, Helen Nicks, and they married on July 21, 1950 in Fort Stockton, Texas. They had three children: Shelley (Randy) Minnis, Robert (Peggy) Houdek, and Scott (Amy) Houdek. Beano had six grandchildren: Cameron Minnis (deceased), Tanner (Katie Bourland) Minnis, Gavin (Tina Lalangas) Minnis, Sam (Mary Rose Wylie) Houdek, Lily Houdek and Walker Houdek; and three great grandchildren: Keylan Minnis, Phoebe Minnis and Tessa Minnis.
Throughout Beano’s life, he loved woodworking, gardening, cooking, fishing, and travel. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Denton and the Searcher’s Sunday School class.
He was probably most known for his kind and gentle soul. He lived a humble and hard-working life, listening more than he spoke, always putting others first, and was proud to be able to serve his great country. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A family graveside service was held Friday, May 26th with an Honor Guard Ceremony at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery and his Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Good Samaritan Village Chapel at 2500 Hinkle Ave. Denton, Texas on June 22, 2023 at 10am. There will be a reception following at the same location.