Adrienne Jobe Rentfrow, 81, of Pilot Point, Texas passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, at Carriage Inn in Katy, Texas. Adrienne was born in 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Clayton and Sue Enlow Edwards. She graduated from Garland High School in 1959 where she was an honors student and a member of the varsity tennis team. Adrienne married Larry Jobe in September 1960 and together they had six children. In 1980, Adrienne married Dale Rentfrow, Sr. and they had two children together. In 1983, Adrienne returned to college at UT Tyler and received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.
She enjoyed teaching, horses, gardening, tennis, painting, working puzzles, and sewing. Adrienne had a quick sense of humor and was always content and positive in spite of the many struggles she faced.
Adrienne Jobe Rentfrow was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two sisters, Caroline Harris, of Cookeville, TN and Harriet Garey of Plano, TX. In addition, she is survived by her children, 18 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren:
Lorrie Grottke and Family of Austin, TX,
Lezlie MacElroy and Family of Lake Kiowa, TX,
Lowell Jobe and Family of Mildred, MN,
Lloyd Jobe and Family of Spark, NV,
Leland Jobe and Family of Dallas, TX,
Llewyn Jobe of Dallas, TX,
Alison Butler and Family of Katy, TX,
Dale (Luke) Rentfrow, Jr. and Family of Sadler, TX.
Per her express wishes, Adrienne’s body was donated to Baylor Medical Center for research purposes. Her remains will be laid to rest in Pilot Point, Texas once they are returned to the family.
Memorials in Adrienne Rentfrow’s honor may be mailed to Midway Baptist Church-Youth Department at PO Box 210 Aubrey, TX 76227.