Adrian “Abe” Warren Fry

Adrian Warren Fry (65), known as Abe to his family and childhood friends, passed away at his home in Ft. Worth on January 26, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Abe was born on July 27,1957 in Corpus Christi to Hayden Fry and Hue Leita Zachry Fry. As the fourth and youngest son with a little sister in tow, Abe was constantly seeking his own identity. While football was the family business, Abe enjoyed playing basketball the most. When brothers and friends were old enough to drive and begged for sports cars, Abe could be seen tooling around the streets of Denton in his light blue VW Bug. When some friends and co-workers married and started raising families of their own, Mr. Independent never settled down. Abe was a natural-born athlete growing up in Dallas. He loved playing youth football at Town North YMCA and Harry C. Withers Elementary. He won numerous field day events at Withers before moving on to athletics at Ewell D. Walker Middle School, Rockwall High School and Denton High School. After graduating from Denton HS in 1976, Abe decided not to follow in his three older brothers’ footsteps and play college football. Instead, he began a 43 year career with American Airlines at DFW working mainly as a passenger service representative. Abe became a worldly traveler; always looking forward to new adventures and studying different cultures. Abe was a self-taught musician and had a great ear for music. The Beatles were definitely his all-time favorite band. He amassed hundreds of vinyl records and cd’s throughout his life. One of his favorite pastimes was to take album covers and create framed collages of his favorite groups. If Abe wasn’t playing music and creating something artistic, then he was busy answering most questions correctly on Jeopardy, exploring the outdoors, taking care of animals, or watching old comedy movies like Used Cars and Young Frankenstein. He was very quick-witted and a master of the one-liners! True to his character, Abe laid claim to the first ticket out of here; leaving the rest of his siblings behind and a huge void in our family dynamics. He is predeceased by his parents, but survived by his brothers Randy Fry (Arlington), Zachry Fry (Frisco), Kelly Fry (Houston), and sister Robin Fry (Carrollton). Other surviving relatives include nieces Kelli Roan (Austin), Lauren Fry (Rowlett), Haley Fry (Arlington), nephew Jordan Fry (San Antonio), and great niece Malaya (Rowlett). There will not be a viewing, but the family would like to welcome guests at a public visitation. This is not a service (per Abe’s wishes), but rather a come-and-go event/celebration. Join us Saturday, February 4, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Rhoton Funeral Home, 1511 S Interstate 35 in Carrollton. Online condolences may be left at www.RhotonFuneralHome.com