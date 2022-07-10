WIMBLEDON, England — The sports art patrons at Centre Court on Sunday got a careful study of one of the most jaw-dropping traits ever seen in games and sets and matches, something they could appreciate even had they dipped into the Pimm’s. That trait spent the afternoon surmounting an unusual hellscape of obstacles. It rides on in plain sight even as it’s technically invisible.
It’s Novak Djokovic’s composure, often so large that it’s a wonder there’s room in him for all the other organs. It defined his 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win in the men’s singles final over the volatile and brilliant and brilliant and volatile Nick Kyrgios. It wowed Kyrgios himself. It combined with Djokovic’s otherworldly shotmaking to build a pinnacle in Djokovic’s choppy 2022 and revive his career-long foray into humongous numbers.
Those include a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, a seventh Wimbledon title overall — to tie Pete Sampras and William Renshaw and lurk within one of Roger Federer’s record — and a 21st Grand Slam title, within one of Rafael Nadal and one ahead of Federer, the maestro Djokovic trailed 16-1 some 11 years ago. All those numbers and all the other numbers owe their construction largely to his composure.
“He was just so composed,” Kyrgios said. “That’s what I was just thinking to myself. In big moments, it just felt like he was never rattled. I feel like that’s his greatest strength — he just never looks rattled. He just looks completely within himself the whole time.”
What a howling pile of inconvenience that composure overrode. It solved Kyrgios’s molten serve, which kept booming by at 130 mph, so much time spent “just seeing balls pass by,” Djokovic said, the 30 aces only part of its gasps. It solved Kyrgios’ variety, of which Djokovic coach Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 champion here, said: “You cannot prepare match [plan] against Nick Kyrgios. Nick Kyrgios is a genius, a tennis genius. He doesn’t know what he’s going to play next in the point.”
It solved Kyrgios’s tactics, which include the occasional 125-mph second serve, the shots through his legs, the (one) underhand serve, the unpredictability with the grab bag of shots and just the damned noise of the 27-year-old Australian. It solved Kyrgios’ antics, which included yammering ad nauseam to his team in the stands and with the chair umpire over matters such as a yelping woman in the stands Kyrgios perceived to be well into her corks.
“I’ve been on a couple of nights out in my life,” Kyrgios said to a roomful of laughs, “and I knew she had too many.”
Yet the composure breathed on, steely amid the funkiness of Djokovic’s year, with this Wimbledon seeming urgent because he might not make the U.S. Open, seeing as how the U.S. has a policy about vaccinations for noncitizen, nonresident internationals, and Djokovic remains unvaccinated.
And it regenerated itself six months after Djokovic’s haunted tour of Australia, where he arrived with permission, stayed 11 days in courts both tennis and judicial, then experienced deportation and lingering glumness.
“I lost words for what this tournament, what this trophy means to me, my family, my team,” Djokovic said on the court afterward, reminiscing to “a little mountain resort in Serbia where my parents used to run the restaurant” and their firstborn began to play after watching Wimbledon.
Yet soon he said also: “It’s a relief as well, considering what I’ve been through of course this year. It adds more value and more significance and more emotions, of course.”
He told of the Australian Open aftermath, of “some unpleasant situations as well that [would] keep on repeating the same movie that I kind of was part of unfortunately in Australia.” He told of reaching Dubai, his next tournament, where he lost in the quarterfinals to No. 123 Jiri Vesely, and feeling “so much pressure and emotions happening. I wasn’t feeling myself on the court.”
All of it “caused turbulence inside of me,” he said. “I just needed time to weather the storm.”