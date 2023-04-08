Mainly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 8, 2023 @ 10:06 pm
Dallas police determined that a threat Saturday to a Nordstrom store at NorthPark Center was “unsubstantiated.”
Officers were dispatched to the North Dallas mall about 10:30 a.m. after it received an “unconfirmed threat,” police said. Police did not specify the nature of the threat.
Video shared online showed groups of people standing outside the mall as police responded.
NorthPark said its Nordstrom store was closed because of ”threats to several area Nordstrom stores.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, Nordstrom NorthPark is closed at this time as DPD investigates,” the shopping center said in a written statement.
Dallas police confirmed that the threat was “unsubstantiated,” the mall said shortly before 1 p.m., and the mall remained open. Police said there was “no threat found at this time.”
Nordstrom did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Security officials at the Galleria Dallas, the site of another Nordstrom store, said they were not aware of any threat.
In 2021, the mall was evacuated after a reported shooting that turned out to be a man banging a skateboard on the ground in the food court.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.