The following is a look at the key storylines as North Texas opens fall practice Friday in advance of its season opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4.
1. Can Phil Bennett fix UNT’s defense?
Former SMU coach Phil Bennett will be UNT’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons.
He has his work cut out for him after the Mean Green finished last nationally in 2020 with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
Bennett is moving UNT from a 3-3-5 scheme to a multi-front system that will feature a base four-man front. The Mean Green have some talented players returning, including first-team All-Conference USA defensive tackle Dion Novil.
It’s up to Bennett to find a way to develop and deploy those players and field a far more effective defense than what UNT had last season.
2. Can QB Austin Aune hang on to the starting job?
The safe assumption heading into the 2020 season was that replacing record-setting quarterback Mason Fine was going to be a messy affair.
That is exactly what it was.
Austin Aune and Jason Bean split time last fall, when both had their moments. Bean left the program after the season and landed at Kansas.
Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020. He’s in position to take over full-time after what coach Seth Littrell described as a terrific offseason but will have to hold off North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder.
Ruder arrived over the summer and was a highly regarded prospect when he signed with North Carolina. He’ll have a chance to capitalize in his potential at UNT.
3. Do UNT’s transfers pan out?
Ruder was just one of several transfers UNT added to its roster in the offseason. Wide receiver Tommy Bush (Georgia), defensive lineman Enoch Jackson (Arkansas) and cornerback TyRae Thornton (Rice) also joined the Mean Green over the last few months.
UNT needs several of those players to emerge as difference-makers. The program has missed on several transfers over the last few years. Those misses have proven costly during back-to-back losing seasons. The Mean Green can’t afford a repeat.
4. Can UNT get up to speed quickly?
UNT does have a bit of a cushion heading into the season in the form of a game against Northwestern State to open the season. The Mean Green should win at home against a team out of the Football Championship Subdivision ranks.
UNT’s schedule becomes difficult in a hurry after that.
The Mean Green will face SMU in Dallas to open a brutal stretch that continues with a game against defending C-USA champion UAB, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Marshall and a Liberty team that will likely begin the season nationally ranked.
That stretch could bury UNT if it isn’t ready to hit the ground running.