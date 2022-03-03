The following is a look at three storylines for North Texas as the Mean Green begin spring practice on Friday.
1. How does the quarterback battle play out?
UNT has Austin Aune back after he started nine games last season. Aune threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 and enters spring as the starter.
Jace Ruder started four games before Aune took over and will join a four-way competition that will also include transfers Stone Earle (Abilene Christian) and JD Head (Louisiana Tech).
It's Aune's job to lose. UNT will soon find out if any of its other quarterback will push him.
2. How does UNT fill the holes created by transfers?
UNT lost a handful of key players to the transfer portal, including defensive ends Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy as well as offensive tackle Jacob Brammer. Transfer Tom Trieb will have a chance to grab a starting job at defensive end.
Kaci Moreka is first up for Brammer's spot after backing him up last season. He will have to hold off a few young players and potentially a couple of transfers. UNT is still looking for help at tackle.
3. Does a newcomer emerge as an impact player?
UNT has a host of transfers who are set to make their debuts Friday as well as a several young players who will have a chance to show that they are ready to make an impact this fall.
Littrell has spoken highly of Trieb as well as Utah State transfer cornerback Zahodri Jackson, Blinn College safety Bryce Linder and Central Arkansas defensive back Nick Nakwaasah.
Each will have a chance to show that they can be impact players during the spring.
