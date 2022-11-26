NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The North Texas men's basketball team pulled away in the second half Saturday to defeat Long Beach State 68-47 in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Guard Kai Huntsberry led UNT with 22 points and forward Abou Ousmane added 20. The Mean Green outscored the 49ers 39-19 in the second half to earn the victory. North Texas improves to 5-1 on the season while Long Beach falls to 3-3.

