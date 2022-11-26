NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The North Texas men's basketball team pulled away in the second half Saturday to defeat Long Beach State 68-47 in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
Guard Kai Huntsberry led UNT with 22 points and forward Abou Ousmane added 20. The Mean Green outscored the 49ers 39-19 in the second half to earn the victory. North Texas improves to 5-1 on the season while Long Beach falls to 3-3.
North Texas will face North Carolina-Wilmington (4-3) in Sunday's final. Wilmington defeated Vermont, 68-66, in Saturday's other semifinal.
"(Long Beach State's) pressure got to us early," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "We got a little sideways in the first half. But the advantage really started going our way when Abou (Ousmane) started getting buckets around the rim."
North Texas trailed by nine points — its greatest deficit — with less than four minutes left in the first half.
From there on out, LBSU scored just 19 points for the rest of the game, and UNT ended the first half on a 10-0 run to take a one-point advantage into the half.
In Friday's opening-round game, Tylor Perry scored a career-high 35 points and was a perfect 7-of-7 from deep to lead the Mean Green to a 69-54 win over San José State.
The 7-of-7 3-point performance by Perry is a single-game program record. UNT finished the game as a team 13-of-20 (.650) from deep.
"They shot it well, too," McCasland said of San Jose, which made 11 of its 23 3-point attempts. "The difference tonight was our ability to not turn it over and turn them over. It allowed us to get some separation in the first half. (Perry) is the guy who is going to set the tone for what we do. He's so good, because he can make threes and manipulate ball screens so well."
North Texas forced 11 first-half Spartan (4-2) turnovers that gave UNT a comfortable 43-27 lead at the halfway point. SJSU finished with 20 turnovers to just eight by the Mean Green.