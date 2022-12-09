A North Texas Republican wants to ban social media for Texans under the age of 18.
State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, filed House Bill 896 this week that would require social media users to show two forms of photo identification to verify their age.
The bill would also allow parents to demand that their children’s accounts be removed and give the Texas Attorney General’s office the ability to enforce any violations.
Most social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, require users to be 13 but do not ask for proof.
A recent survey by the nonprofit Common Sense Media found that 38% of tweens — ages 8 to 12 — reported using social media in 2021, a 7% jump since 2019.
Additionally, 84% of teenagers reported using social media. The survey polled 1,306 people between the ages of 8 and 18 about their media use.
In a statement, Patterson compared social media to cigarettes.
“Once thought to be perfectly safe for users, social media access to minors has led to remarkable rises in self-harm, suicide, and mental health issues.” Patterson said. “The Texas legislature must act this session to protect children because, thus far, the social media platforms have failed to do so.”
Patterson’s bill comes amid an attempt to crack down on social media. Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns that the Chinese government could gain access to U.S. information.
Previously, Patterson has supported dissolving the city of Austin and banning books with LGBTQ content from Texas schools.