Updated: March 26, 2022 @ 5:20 pm
North Texas held its first scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
North Texas observation deck from Saturday’s scrimmage
North Texas held its first scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday. Here are a few observations.
— North Texas’ defense will take shape over the course of the next few months and had a mix of familiar faces and newcomers in the lineup on Saturday.
UNT has several key players it is holding out for spring, including linebacker KD Davis.
Here’s the way the Mean Green lined up on Saturday
Cornerbacks — DeShawn Gaddie and John Davis
Safeties — Keelan Crosby and Nick Nakwaasah
Eagle — Quinn Whitlock
Linebackers — Jordan Brown and Larry Nixon III
Devil — Sifa Leota
Defensive tackles — Roderick Brown and Enoch Jackson
Defensive end — Tom Trieb
— UNT’s defense recorded multiple sacks and forced several bad throws, a performance UNT coach Seth Littrell credited largely to coordinator Phil Bennett.
“The defense played well up front and did a good job of getting to the quarterback,” Littrell said. “They had a good day. Coach Bennett gives you multiple looks.”
— North Texas had a host of players in on visits today.
UNT has multiple scholarships left to give to players in the class of 2022 who could join the Mean Green ahead of the season. UNT is also laying the foundation for their 2023 class.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
