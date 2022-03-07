Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 7, 2022 @ 9:12 pm
North Texas safety Nick Nakwaasah listens to cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley during practice on Tuesday at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
North Texas worked out on Monday morning at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. The following are a few observations.
-- Quarterback Austin Aune was up first with UNT's first-team offense. Stone Earle came on second and Jace Ruder third.
Earle hit Zhighlil McMillan with a deep ball, but McMillan came down out of bounds. Ruder connected with Khatib Lyles on a deep ball and hit Detraveon Brown for a touchdown.
-- Linebacker Carson Kropp and defensive tackle Trent Ward both posted impressive reps in pass-rush drills.
-- Roderic Burns made a nice grab on a deep ball from JD Head.
-- DeShawn Gaddie is playing cornerback after seeing time at both corner and safety last season.
-- Defensive lineman Kortlin Rausaw and linebacker Larry Nixon III posted a sacks in team drills.
-- BK Jackson broke a long run.
-- Safety Keelan Crosby broke up a deep ball while ranging over from the middle of the field
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
