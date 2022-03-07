UNT observation deck shot
North Texas safety Nick Nakwaasah listens to cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley during practice on Tuesday at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.

 By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com

North Texas worked out on Monday morning at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. The following are a few observations.

-- Quarterback Austin Aune was up first with UNT's first-team offense. Stone Earle came on second and Jace Ruder third.

Earle hit Zhighlil McMillan with a deep ball, but McMillan came down out of bounds. Ruder connected with Khatib Lyles on a deep ball and hit Detraveon Brown for a touchdown.

-- Linebacker Carson Kropp and defensive tackle Trent Ward both posted impressive reps in pass-rush drills.

-- Roderic Burns made a nice grab on a deep ball from JD Head.

-- DeShawn Gaddie is playing cornerback after seeing time at both corner and safety last season.

-- Defensive lineman Kortlin Rausaw and linebacker Larry Nixon III posted a sacks in team drills. 

-- BK Jackson broke a long run. 

-- Safety Keelan Crosby broke up a deep ball while ranging over from the middle of the field 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

