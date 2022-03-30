The offseason goes by quickly in college football, especially when it comes to spring practice.
Teams work out 15 times over the course of three weeks and it's all over.
It seems like North Texas just got started this spring. The reality of it is that practice No. 8 took place this morning.
There is still a long way to go until the Mean Green open the season with a home game against SMU on Sept. 3. With that being said, enough has taken place to pick out a few key spring trends and storylines.
We look at five today in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
The question that is at the top of a lot of college football fans' minds at this time of year is where their team's quarterback situation stands. We give our take today on that issue as well as a few other trends that have emerged early in spring.
The Mean Green's first scrimmage of the spring certainly was eventful. UNT lost wide receiver Detraveon Brown to a torn ACL in the days leading up to the scrimmage. The injury will keep him out for the remainder of spring and likely put him on the shelf for a big chunk of the 2022 season.
There were a few other items of interest we covered in our observation deck.
The other big news of the week was UNT committing to do all it can to hang on to men's basketball coach Grant McCasland.
McCasland's name came up in connection with several jobs, including ones at LSU and SMU the last few weeks. UNT is well down the road to giving McCasland a new contract yet again this offseason after he led the Mean Green to the Conference USA regular season title and a win over Texas State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament.
UNT will have some rebuilding to do in men's basketball after guard Mardrez McBride entered the NCAA transfer portal and assistant coach Jareem Dowling left the program to join the staff at Kansas State.
UNT made significant headway on the recruiting front in football this week when it picked up commitments from JUCO linebacker Sele Pemasa and South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner.
The UNT women's basketball team also picked up a key commitment when Incarnate Word transfer guard Jaaucklyn Moore elected to continue her career with the Mean Green.
On the Olympic sports front, UNT's softball team is off to a terrific start and will host UTEP in a three-game series this week.
We covered where the Mean Green stand in our weekly notebook that also looks ahead to what will be a big game for UNT this weekend when the school's women's soccer team hosts SMU.
And those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Record-Chronicle's website this week.
Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.
-- Brett Vito