The North Texas men's basketball team reached a pair of milestones on Tuesday night when the Mean Green staged a furious late rally to overtake Texas State at the Super Pit.
UNT trailed by six with 39 seconds left before Tylor Perry connected from 3-point range to spark a comeback in a game the Mean Green pulled out 67-63 in overtime in the opening round of the NIT.
The win was UNT's 25th of the year, setting a program record for wins in a season. UNT also picked up its first NIT win in program history, adding to a long list of accomplishments under coach Grant McCasland.
Those milestones would be notable on their own. The good news for the school's athletics program is that they are part of a larger story — a basketball renaissance at the school.
The UNT men posted their first NCAA tournament win last season when they knocked off Purdue. UNT didn't make it back to the NCAA tournament this season but did win the Conference USA regular season title and earn an NIT bid.
McCasland talked about how important UNT adding to its list of accomplishments of the last few years is after the Mean Green's win over Texas State. Here's our take on the win and what it means in last night's hoops rewind post.
UNT advanced to face the winner of a game between Virginia and Mississippi State that will be played tonight. Mean Green fans have wanted to see more high-profile teams play at the Super Pit for years.
They'll get a chance later this week. UNT will host its second-round NIT game.
What makes UNT's run in basketball this season all the more intriguing is that the school's women's team is holding up its end of the bargain and grabbed a WNIT berth.
The Mean Green finished second in C-USA's West Division and earned a double-bye in the conference tournament for the first time. Jalie Mitchell's team will face Tulsa on Thursday night in its WNIT opener at the Super Pit.
The Denton Record-Chronicle has been with UNT's teams throughout the season and will be there every step of the way until the finish.
Be sure to catch up on how the Mean Green got to where they are in all of the rest of the stories from the last week that are included at the bottom of this email.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.