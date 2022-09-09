The North Texas housing market continued to cool down in August from record sales activity over the last couple of years, but buyers have yet to see much relief in home prices.
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales dropped 10% year over year in August, according to the latest report on real estate agent data compiled by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.
Home inventory rose rapidly with 18,364 listings, up 68% from a year earlier. The local market had two months of supply in August, still far below the six months of inventory that would be considered balanced between buyers and sellers.
The median price of a home in the metro area was $415,000 in August, up 15% year over year. Sales in Collin County sank the most, but the median home price was still up 20% to almost $621,000, the highest of the major North Texas counties.
Rapid price appreciation and an ascent from record-low mortgage rates have driven away potential buyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 5.89% as of Sept. 8, its highest level since 2008, according to a weekly survey released by Freddie Mac. Rates were less than 3% just a year ago, a difference that could add hundreds of dollars to buyers’ monthly payments.
A new study from StorageCafe, a division of Yardi, found that buyers need to earn more than $70,000 to be able to pay a mortgage and save for a down payment within five years.
“Buyers cannot withstand the combo of higher home prices and higher interest rates. You can take one but you can’t take two,” Elliot Eisenberg, a national economist and public speaker, said Wednesday at an event for real estate agents held by Dallas-based Town Square Mortgage at the Westin Galleria.
Eisenberg said the best news he had for the crowd was that the economy is not in a recession — yet. He said that as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, he expects that could lead to a recession in early to mid-2023.
“The economy is slowing, there’s no doubt about it,” Eisenberg said. “Whether we go into a recession depends almost entirely on interest rates.”
Former Keller Williams CEO Chris Heller told the crowd of agents that this shifting market means changes in how they work with their clients and the conversations they will have.
“Change in this type of market means that there’s more opportunity for the agents who know what to do and then do it well, and there’s going to be less opportunity for the ones that don’t know what to do and don’t do it well,” Heller said. “So there’ll be a shift — a shift in who controls the inventory, a shift in who’s doing business and who’s not.”
Heller said that four or five months ago, agents were telling sellers that they would probably get more money than they would have ever imagined and that they would get 10, 15 or 20 offers on their home. Now agents are preparing sellers for the possibility of lowering their prices to avoid sitting on the market for too long.
And earlier in the year, agents were warning buyers not to be too picky, that they would have to offer more than they thought the house was worth and that they might not have been able to get the house they want, he said.
“Now the conversations are talking to them about why they should be buying and what the difference is between staying a renter and building someone else’s equity and owning and building their own equity,” Heller said.