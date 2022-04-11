March is typically when housing inventory ramps up for the busy spring and summer selling season, but that’s not the case this year. Instead, March brought the local market its first sales drop of 2022.
North Texas had 8,964 preowned home sales in March, a 6% drop from a year before, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems. Pending sales — homes under contract but not yet sold — plunged 61%, signaling even bigger declines in the coming months.
Local housing inventory has largely disappeared since the pandemic as builders continue to face supply constraints amid continued demand.
In March 2020, 20,853 homes were on the market. Just 2,418 were up for sale in March of this year, down 60% from 2021 and 88% from 2020. The number of homes on the market is almost half of what was up for sale even just a month ago. The typical home sold after 30 days on the market.
The median sale price has risen 22% since March 2021, from $311,500 to $380,000. Since March 2020, the median rose more than 40% from $270,000.
Only 767 new listings hit the market in March, down 93% year over year.
Homes priced under $250,000 saw the largest sales declines, with 46% fewer sales of homes between $200,000 and $249,999 compared with March 2021.
Bryan Glasshagel, senior vice president of housing market research firm Zonda, said the increase in home prices seen throughout the pandemic has been offset by low mortgage rates. With mortgage rates quickly rising, buyers at the lower end of the market could see the most impact in affordability.
“The last month is really where we’ve seen that first sustained push up in mortgage rates, so I think that’s going to be the wild card going forward,” Glasshagel said.
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate was 4.72% the week of April 7, according to Freddie Mac.
“Some people are hoping or thinking that there will be more inventory later this year because the interest rates are going to probably slow things down a little bit,” said Todd Luong, a real estate agent with Re/Max DFW Associates. “But I don’t think that anybody can confidently say that it will happen.”