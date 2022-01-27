North Texas defenders Caleb Colvin, center, Grayson Murphy (9), Gabriel Murphy (11) and Dion Novel (97) celebrate after Novil’s quarterback sack during a win over UTSA last season. The Murphy brothers officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.
DENTON – Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy, two of North Texas’ most promising young players, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, dealing a blow to the Mean Green’s plans to build for the future.
The identical twin defensive ends emerged as two of UNT’s most impactful players last season, when they combined for 26.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.
A school source confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that both have entered the portal. They were both headed into their sophomore seasons at UNT.
Neither of the brothers had made a public statement about their decision as of early Thursday evening.
Grayson Murphy posted 8.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors. Gabriel Murphy added 7.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss.
UNT coach Seth Littrell spoke about the twins’ bright future last season.
“They are not even close to what they are going to be,” Littrell said. “The biggest thing is just continuing to develop and grow. It’s really their first year in those positions. They’re growing and getting better.”
The brothers were highly regarded when they signed with UNT out of Dallas Bishop Lynch. Both were recruited as linebackers. They moved to defensive end at UNT and took off.
Grayson Murphy played the defensive end spot in coordinator Phil Bennett’s scheme, while Gabriel Murphy played the hybrid defensive end-linebacker devil spot.
The brothers are the latest in a series of key players who have left the program since the end of the season. Backup quarterback Kason Martin also entered the portal on Thursday.
UNT previously lost starting offensive tackle Jacob Brammer.
Brammer and the Murphy brothers all played key roles in UNT closing the regular season on a five-game winning streak and earning a berth in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT fell to Miami (Ohio) 27-14 and finished 6-7.
