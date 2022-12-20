prison drones

Surveillance footage shows Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, preparing to fly a drone over the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth on May 4.

 U.S. Attorney’s Office

Shortly before midnight on May 4, a drone buzzed over a Fort Worth federal prison, carrying a package.

It hovered briefly before crashing near a construction shop inside the secure facility.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you