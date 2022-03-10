North Texas 65, Old Dominion 58

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2022 @ 5:18 pm
NORTH TEXAS (17-11) – Noble 2-7 4-4 9, Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Mallard 2-2 1-1 4, Gamez 9-11 4-6 29, Townley 0-4 1-2 1, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 6-10 3-4 15, Lampkin 2-2 0-0 4, Villas-Gomis 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 8-14 65.
OLD DOMINION (23-9) – Adams 5-10 1-1 12, Allen 8-24 3-4 20, Hudson 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-2 2-3 2, Young 8-10 1-8 17, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes-Williams 2-2 1-2 5, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Wayne 0-0 0-0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 8-18 58.
Three-point goals – UNT 8-14 (Noble 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Gamez 7-7, McGruder 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Villas-Gomis 0-1) ODU 2-14 (Adams 1-4, Allen 1-8, Hudson 0-2) Fouled out – Mallard Rebounds – UNT 33 (Townley 12), ODU 25 (Young 8) Assists – UNT 15 (Noble 4), ODU 13 (Adams 7) Total fouls – UNT 17, ODU 24 A – NA
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.